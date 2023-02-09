The fact the Strawberry Place site being the Gallowgate End at St James' Park is back in the hands of Newcastle United is "great news for everybody", says ex-Magpies defender John Anderson.

Former owner Mike Ashley sold the land in 2019 and controversial plans to redevelop the site into flats and offices were approved by Newcastle City Council.

However, those plans were put on hold last week and now it has emerged the club has repurchased the land. Anderson told BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport Newcastle United podcast he was delighted.

"This will excite everyone," he said. "There was uproar when the land was sold but now the club has options."

In previous years, the space has been used to host a Newcastle United fanzone, as pictured above, but Anderson believes the club can have bigger ambitions.

"Going forward, I think the land will be used to expand the Gallowgate End," he said. "It being back in the hands of the club is great news for everybody."

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll tweeted: "Buying back the land is a good result for @NUFC fans and the city. Next good result will be winning the cup!"

