Motherwell v St Johnstone: Team news

Riku Danzaki, the midfielder signed from Consadole Sapporo, Jack Aitchison, who has arrived from Barnsley, fellow striker Jonathan Obika, signed on loan from Morecambe, and James Furlong, the defender from Brighton & Hove Albion, could be handed Motherwell debuts.

But Mikael Mandron, Josh Morris, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley, Joe Efford and Bevis Mugabi remain on the sidelines.

Zak Rudden goes straight into the St Johnstone squad following his loan move from Dundee, while fellow striker Nicky Clark is available after his appeal against Saturday's red card against Rangers was upheld.

But Ryan McGowan is out with a groin issue and fellow midfielder Murray Davidson and striker Chris Kane are still short of fitness.