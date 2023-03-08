Celtic 3-1 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "It was well earned, we had to work hard for the points tonight as we weren't at our fluent best.

"We didn't hit our rhythm from the start and I take responsibility for that as I made changes which always disrupts things.

"We looked disjointed the start and hard to earn it, but the boys have again shown a really strong mentality and scored three excellent goals to get the job done."

On Kyogo Furuhashi, Postecoglou adds: "He's been unbelievable for this club.

"We didn't use him well tonight, I was a bit frustrated with us not rewarding his runs, but he never got frustrated and when we did find him he set up the first goal and scored the second."