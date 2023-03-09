Killie are 'nothing to fear' - Duffy

Inverness Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy believes the Championship side are more than capable of beating Kilmarnock on Friday night to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“Killie were in our league last year and we beat them three times out of four so I don’t think there’s anything to fear, especially at home", he said. "We’ve had a few good results in 2023, including the Livingston game, so the boys are definitely confident going into this one.”

Duffy also touched on the cup success that the club have had in the recent past, most notably their Scottish Cup triumph in 2015.

“I’ve only been here a couple of years but I know all about the cup runs Inverness have had.

“There’s clearly something in the air that helps Inverness so hopefully we can continue that.

“We were fortunate to get through in the cup (after fourth-round opponents Queen’s Park were thrown out for fielding an ineligible player) but we took advantage of that by going to Livi and playing one of our best games of the season, and since then we’ve just kept kicking on.

“If we can go to Livi and win 3-0, I don’t see why we should fear anyone else.”