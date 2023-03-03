Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace have drawn five of their past six games but they still haven't won in 2023, and they haven't been scoring many either. It's hard to see things changing much for them here.

Aston Villa's recent results have been mixed but I do feel like they are making progress under Unai Emery, and they definitely carry more of a goal threat than the Eagles do.

AntsLive's prediction: 2-1

Palace really need a win but Villa are firing at the moment.

