Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It feels like a defeat of course, the frustration to concede that goal at the end. The last kick of the game but again, it was really tough, really difficult. We managed to control all the set pieces, long balls, second balls and at the end to concede a goal like that, it's disappointing. We shouldn't concede a goal like that.

"We didn't create a lot, both teams didn't create a lot of chances. Of course when you score that first goal with 15 minutes to go, we were defending well. All the crosses and second balls were for us. At the end, the decision making wasn't good, we didn't defend well in that situation and then we are leaving with a bit of disappointment.

On a substitute coming on and scoring: "I think all the credit goes to the players because of course Ebs [Eberechi Eze] is always disappointed when he doesn't start but the way he came on and the quality that he brings when he came off from the bench was good, this is what the team needed.

On the match ending in a draw again: We are really close to Brentford. I think the difference is the number of goals they've been scoring and winning games but every time that we face them it was quite a touch one, a challenging one, we make it really difficult for them. You can see the quality that they have and how strong they are at home. Today I am pleased because we competed well against them and it was unlucky for us to concede that goal at the end."