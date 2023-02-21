Pep Guardiola says he feels "more than blessed" with his achievements in the Champions League and that he has grown to accept "nothing will be enough" in his pursuits of glory with Manchester City.

Guardiola has yet to win the competition with City but won the tournament twice with Barcelona.

His City side lost a dramatic semi-final at Real Madrid last season and resume their knockout campaign this term against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Public opinion focuses on Europe's biggest prize being the one City desire more than any other and Guardiola feels such expectation creates a scenario whereby criticism can easily arrive.

"I would say if my career finished tomorrow I would be more than blessed with what I've done at Barcelona, Bayern and here," said Guardiola.

"To do what I've done in Europe in such a small amount of time. We want to do our best. In the end destiny is already written.

"I had the feeling what we have done for many years, whatever happens, or what I do personally, I'm going to fail. Nothing will be enough."