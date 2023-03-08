Chelsea have entered the race to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and are ready to pay 80m euros (£71.3m) for the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider), external

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mail), external

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell is a big admirer of RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Hungary attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Caught Offside), external

