Hibernian interim coach David Gray says Scott Allan's future at the club "will be a question for the next manager".

The midfielder, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and injury has kept him out of the first-team picture of late.

"Scott's struggling with an injury at the moment," said Gray. "He's a really good lad who loves his football and he's obviously a very good footballer.

"He's had some challenges with his health and things like that, which is never easy. He'd have liked to have played more football than he has, but that's football sometimes. I don't know who is going to be in charge and what the plan is for everyone moving forward."