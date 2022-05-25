BBC Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Joelinton: The Brazilian is certainly Newcastle’s most improved player. He has gone from being a £40m flop to a midfield powerhouse - and is now a firm fans' favourite. He never looked comfortable as a out-and-out centre-forward and a move to the left side of the attack last season brought mixed results. But, after Ciaran Clark was sent off against Norwich in November, Joelinton dropped back into a central midfield role, where he has excelled ever since, earning praise from Eddie Howe for his attitude and tactical understanding.

Bruno Guimaraes: He only made his debut in February - and didn’t start a match until March - but Bruno is already adored on Tyneside after a stunning start to his Newcastle career. The Brazil international is a high-quality player, and could be a key part of their midfield for years to come. He scored five goals, including a brilliant backheel flick at Southampton and an injury-time winner against Leicester.

Jonjo Shelvey: One of many to have benefited from the arrival of Howe - Shelvey is an undoubtedly gifted player but someone who tended to divide opinion, with some observers critical of an apparent lack of desire to do the defensive work. But he was Newcastle’s top performer in the early weeks of Howe’s reign, making important contributions at both ends of the pitch, and maintained his good form to help them pull clear of relegation danger.

Allan Saint-Maximin: Saint-Maximin was a shining light in the darkness of the first half of the season. His five goals - all scored in matches that ended as draws - and those he created for his team-mates helped put precious points on the board in the fight against relegation. The French forward was in the best form of his Newcastle career, but since a man-of-the-match display against Everton in February, he hasn’t quite been the same, though he was out for a month because of illness and injury. However, his contribution earlier in the campaign should not be forgotten.

Who gets your vote? Choose here

Honourable mentions

Choosing a player of the season is not an easy task because, as Howe has been keen to point out, Newcastle’s revival has been very much a team effort. Fabian Schar, Ryan Fraser, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are among the other players that have improved significantly under Howe. January acquisitions Dan Burn and Matt Targett have also played a major part in Newcastle’s resurgence.