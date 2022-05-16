Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The now-standard 'lap of appreciation' at the last home game of the season can be an awkward occasion. So it was at Molineux on Sunday, after a third successive home performance that fell well short of fans’ hopes - and finally closed the book on any chance of Wolves qualifying for Europe.

A large portion of the Wolves fans declined the invitation to stay on for a few minutes for the formalities, but emotions ran high among those that did.

Some of the farewells were probably final. Romain Saiss, sidelined by injury, hovered a little behind the main group of players to linger in front of the South Bank, and seems unlikely to stay. John Ruddy’s one-off selection may have been a pointer to his departure as his contract also ends. And then, of course, there is Ruben Neves.

Close-up photographs suggested there was a tear in his eye and, if so, he probably wasn’t alone. For years now the Wolves fans have sung “We’ve got Neves…” but yesterday the words were adapted: “Don’t sell Neves…”

But many in the Wolves fanbase seem resigned to that happening this summer, as his suitors appear to include some of the biggest clubs in the game.

That may be the biggest immediate transfer issue for Wolves, but it is by no means the only one. As the painful fade-out of this season has highlighted, if Wolves are serious about pushing further up towards their grandly-stated aims – or even staying where they are, just outside the European places – there is a squad overhaul to be done, whether Neves stays or goes.

It’s very difficult to see how the job could be done without a substantial amount of cash being laid out.

And that then opens up a related question which seemed unthinkable only a few weeks ago, but at least some fans are asking now, however harshly given that they will finish rather higher in the table than last season: are Wolves sure that Bruno Lage is the coach they want while they spend that money?

Poor results spark rumour. If Lage is to be expected to lead Wolves forward, he will need to be backed, substantially, in the transfer market over the next few weeks.