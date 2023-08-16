Robson calm over English links to Duk

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is unfazed by speculation surrounding star forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes.

Four English Championship clubs reportedly had the 23-year-old watched, external during the weekend defeat to Celtic with a view making a bid.

"You can get one phone call, ‘oh somebody is linked with him’ and then it goes in the press and we all believe it, don’t we? Well I don’t," said Robson.

"I have seen it all before. Duk is Aberdeen’s player, he is a brilliant player, we love him here and he is going to be here."

After New Zealand defender James McGarry became the Dons' ninth summer signing, Robson is still hoping to further bolster his squad this month but is preaching patience.

"We are working away, we are beavering away in the background trying to get things done," he added.

"We are trying to build a football team for the fans, I don’t want to be sitting with eight loans again.

"I think loans can get done a bit quicker rather than when you are actually trying to do [permanent] deals. So it might take a bit longer.

"We need to make sure that if it is not the right people and not the right players then we won't do it and we will wait for the next window to come."