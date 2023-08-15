Servette 1-1 Rangers (agg 2-3): What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Michael Beale: "We made a really slow start, we needed to dig in. At half-time we had to have some strong words as it wasn't what we were looking for.

"It was an excellent goal we scored. After that we could've extended our lead. The team showed a fantastic mentality. I was pleased with the second half.

"We were too passive first half. Second half we were up the pitch, won more duels. We have to decide what team we're going to be. It shouldn't take to get to half-time to do that.

On a "huge" play-off with PSV, Beale says Rangers will "have a right go" and "go hell for leather" at Ibrox next week.