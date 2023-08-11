Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

That is probably a bit harsh.

Everyone knew Luton needed a new keeper and so agents will have been happy to get their player linked to a Premier League club.

I am sure the Hatters were interested in a few of the ones mentioned but there is so much that has to happen for a transfer to take place including waiting on other teams and their transfer dealings as well as budgets and wages.

In an ideal world, Thomas Kaminski would have come in earlier (particularly because of the importance of the position he plays) but he got to travel to Germany for that friendly at the weekend and will have had over a week to familiarise himself with his teammates and the club.

The transfer window does not shut for another three weeks so there will be much later ones than this.