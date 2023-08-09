Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

It feels like there has been speculation about Joao Palhinha leaving Fulham since the first day of last season. Add to that reports of both Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic possibly being persuaded to move to Saudi Arabia, and the confusion over Willian’s future, and you can understand why fans would be worried.

However, it currently looks like things are settling down, with all four staying put.

And while it looks like Tosin Adarabioyo might be on the move, possibly to join Manor Solomon at Tottenham, it seems like there are more rumours about players joining Fulham than leaving the club at the moment.

