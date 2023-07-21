Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised the ball-playing skills of newest recruit Andre Onana and said the goalkeeper is "so, so eager to win trophies".

United completed the £47.2m signing of the 27-year-old Cameroon international from Inter Milan on Thursday.

Ten Hag is keen to build defensive solidity in his team, and believes Onana will play a vital role in that.

"Football demands good playing from the back, out-playing qualities, and that is a quality Andre has," the Dutchman told the club's website.

"Most importantly, always for a keeper, is clean sheets and he's not doing that on his own.

"Therefore, you need very good defensive organisation, it's quite clear. But also the capabilities of a keeper is about keeping the goal clean.

"With his physical presence and also with his personality, he is so keen on winning. He's so, so eager to win trophies and he will help the team. He will help the squad to get to higher levels.

"The keeper with his back four, the keeper with his whole team - it has to be connected.

"So you need the social and communication skills to get that on the highest level. The standards are very high in the Premier League, and especially with Manchester United."