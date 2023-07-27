Hearts first leg faces move if NI sides both progress

The first leg of Hearts' third-round Europa Conference League qualifier faces being moved if Crusaders defeat Rosenborg to meet the Tynecastle men.

Should Crusaders and fellow Northern Irish side Larne - who face Ballkani of Kosovo - both progress from round two, it will mean a city/stadium clash for the first leg of round three.

So rather than playing the away leg on Thursday, 10 August, Hearts would face Crusaders on Tuesday 8 August. The return at Tynecastle on 17 August would be unaffected.

Hearts are "strongly" encouraging fans not to book travel and accommodation until the second round is completed. Crusaders host Rosenborg in the first leg tonight (20:00 BST), with the return next Thursday.