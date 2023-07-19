Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be taking part in the side’s pre-season game against Karlsruher SC later on amid question marks hanging over his future.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, who are now managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

Henderson travelled with the rest of the squad to the Reds' training camp in Germany last Saturday, but will not be involved when Liverpool kick-off their first game of pre-season at 17:30 BST.

Fabinho will also be missing because he did not travel following a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad on Friday.