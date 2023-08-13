Sutton's prediction: 2-3

This is another game where I don't really have much of a clue what to expect, especially from Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unlucky to see Christopher Nkunku arrive and then get injured but it seems like the Blues are still looking to sign more players, and Liverpool are surely going to do the same.

I don't see all the players leaving Stamford Bridge over the summer as being a problem, because not too many of them had a sensational season last time.

They still have lots of very good players and it's just a question of how long Pochettino takes to find a settled side. Maybe Nicolas Jackson will end up being the man to step up and score the goals they need.

Liverpool's defence is their worry, because there are plenty of goals in their team. We might see a few at both ends at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Joshua's prediction: 1-1

Hearn's prediction: I think Chelsea are going to struggle again this year. I'll give them a draw here though. 1-1

