Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Published
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.
Sutton's prediction: 0-1
I am still not convinced by Bournemouth. A new coach has come in, Andoni Iraola, but have they improved from last season under Gary O'Neil? I'm not so sure they have.
Arsenal have a few injury concerns at the moment, including Bukayo Saka. Their squad will be stretched for this game but I still think they will find a way through, and squeak a victory.
Jazzie's prediction: Arsenal all the way! 0-2
Find out the predictions for the rest of the weekend's matches