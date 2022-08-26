Erik ten Hag says he is "curious" to see what his players learned from their humbling defeat at Brentford when they face Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils lost 4-0 at Brentford but recovered to land a hard-earned 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Ten Hag said: "I think it helps of course because I said before the game that Liverpool, especially last year, the best playing football team in the world, and when you beat them it must give a lot of confidence.

"It's a different challenge against Southampton, so I'm really curious: did we learn the lesson from Brentford? Because this will be more or less the same approach.

"It's about transition, running, battling and fighting, and then we have to make it about our game. It's a real challenge for us."

New signing Casemiro is fit and available for selection on the south coast.

Ten Hag does not expect the likes of Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe to leave the club before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

On incoming players he added: "I don't know. We need players, clear - but we need the right players. That is what we said the whole transfer window and we are happy with what we did until now but the barrier has to be high."

United have been linked with the likes of Ajax winger Antony, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and winger Cody Gakpo at PSV Eindhoven.