Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints are on a supposedly tricky run in the Premier League but have now drawn at home with Manchester City and beaten Spurs, with a trip to Manchester United on Saturday still to come.

The Austrian said beforehand "managing the risk gives you the reward", perhaps suggesting the visitors might set up defensively, but instead they dominated for long spells in north London and could have been out of sight in the first half.

When Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead again in the 70th minute, it looked like Southampton were heading for a sixth successive defeat on Tottenham territory but, inspired by captain James Ward-Prowse, the Saints came roaring back to first level and then find a winner.

Spurs' win against Brighton on Saturday was one of their better performances since Antonio Conte's arrival but they struggled to match Southampton's intensity in the first half.

They were better after the break but Conte will be furious with what followed, as twice his side failed to track runners into the box and found themselves ruthlessly punished.