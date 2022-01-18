Tuesday talking point: It's finally starting to click at Wolves

Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

After their first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years, followed by a win in the cup and the 3-1 win against Southampton, Wolves are now unbeaten in five in all competitions.

After a mixed start to the campaign, the team that's been notorious for their defensive qualities finally looks like it's starting to perform at the other end of the pitch. Wolves started the season firing on all cylinders, playing free-flowing attacking football, but failed to get any points on the board from their first four games. A change in approach made Wolves more rigid which put points on the board but they became quite poor to watch.

With such a small squad and injuries to key players, this approach was somewhat accepted by fans from a manager who was still trying to implement his philosophy onto a team - but fans want to be excited by what they're watching whilst still winning games and it perhaps maybe that equilibrium is finally being found by Bruno Lage.

Wolves are now back to creating a whole heap of chances as they registered 48 attempts in their last three games whilst still maintaining their defensive solidity. The inclusion of Daniel Podence into the starting eleven has made a real difference, as the tricky forward seems to be linking midfield to attack seamlessly - something that Wolves had lacked earlier on in the season.

It's important not to get too ahead of ourselves but it does finally look like it may be clicking under Lage - who's done a terrific job so far this season. What Lage could do at Wolves with financial backing is an exciting thought but so far, this has yet to happen from the board.

Wolves are hard to beat and are now adding goals to their game. A tough trip to Brentford awaits on Saturday, but just like a lot of Wolves fans, I fancy our chances against most teams right now.