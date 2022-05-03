Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Our away form this season has been outstanding but, sadly, our home form has not been too good. Take our last home game - we should have won but we didn’t.

A draw is a point and better than a loss, I understand that, but it's also down to the team we put out on to the field.

In our past four away games, we have either not played Neal Maupay, or he has come on as a sub. We have won three of the past four away games.

I don't consider him a Premier League player. Yes, he can be good at times, but I find him arrogant and, when he’s on the pitch, the make-up of the team suffers.

We have lost more games, or thrown more games away, when Neal has played. We have not won a game he has started since February against Watford.

As for Saturday’s game, we played with passion and pressed Wolves the entire time, scoring not just one but three goals.

This is definitely turning into our best season ever, thanks to Graham Potter and the hard-working team.

With three games left, we should get our highest finish in the Premier League to go with the most points.

Fingers crossed.

What do you think, Brighton fans? How far can the team go if home form starts to mirror away? Have your say here