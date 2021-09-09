Hector Bellerin was in need of a "new challenge", according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Right-back Bellerin, 26, left the Gunners for La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan last month.

"It’s been a long time. He has been a really important part of everything that has happened at the club in the last 10 years,” Arteta told the media before Saturday’s match against Norwich.

“He is an exceptional player and an incredible person and he will be missed. He is loved by everybody at the football club.

“He needed a new challenge. He has been needing a new challenge for a while now so we have had discussions for a long time. We decided to let him go because we believed it was the right thing for him as well.”