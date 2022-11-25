'﻿Could be better, could be worse'

Journalist and A view from the Terrace contributor Joel Sked has been giving his thoughts on Hearts' season so far to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

“It’s been okay," he said. "It could have been a lot worse, and obviously with the injury situation, it could have been a lot better.

"If you offered Hearts fans, at the close of the window, after the injuries to Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles, that we’d only be four points off third place, everyone would have taken that.

“From a Hibs and Aberdeen point of view, [it's] a massive missed opportunity to open up a bigger gap away from us, because of the European run and the mitigating circumstances with injuries, so we’re in a good place to kick on when we come back in December."