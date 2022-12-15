Livingston v Dundee Utd: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won each of their past three league meetings with Dundee United but have never won four in a row against them in the top flight.

Dundee United have lost four of their past five top-flight away games at Livingston (D1), with their last such win coming in 2005.

Livi have only lost one of their past six league games (W3 D2), a 0-3 home defeat by Celtic in October.