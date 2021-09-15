Man City v RB Leipzig - confirmed team news

Kevin de Bruyne makes his first Manchester City start of the season - one of four changes from the XI that started last time out.

De Bruyne has been struggling with an ankle problem and has only played 11 minutes this season.

Also back in the side are Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez. Zinchenko is also making his first start of the campaign.

There is no Aymeric Laporte, while Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan all drop to the bench.