Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Who knows when Julian Alvarez will be back at Manchester City.

Given the scenes in Buenos Aires overnight, the Argentina players will presumably want to return home to enjoy the celebrations themselves.

It is an additional headache for Premier League managers who have a World Cup winner in their ranks as they try to work out their plans for the resumption of the competition on Boxing Day.

Before that, City have an EFL Cup tie with Liverpool on Thursday (some matches are being played on Wednesday). Of their World Cup players, only Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan have so far returned to the club.

And whilst more are expected today, manager Pep Guardiola is not impressed at the predicament he finds himself in.

"We have no players," he said after Saturday's friendly win against La Liga side Girona, when Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet.

"Four or five players [are here] so we have to see how and when they [all] come back.

"We are in a difficult position but the big brains in football made this schedule so we are going to play this game."