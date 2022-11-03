M﻿ichail Antonio will be "knocking on the manager's door" if he does not get his chance from the start in upcoming fixtures for West Ham.

T﻿he Hammers striker has threatened when coming off the bench in recent matches and, with goals drying up for team-mate Gianluca Scamacca, he's hopeful of getting his chance again.

"﻿Scamacca came in when I wasn't scoring at the beginning of season and he did well," Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast. "He started scoring in Europe, then the league, but in the last few games he's not and results have been up and down as well.

"﻿When I've come on, I've done a job and changed the game so I'm definitely pushing for a start. It's down to when the manager makes the decision to give it to me.

"﻿If I keep doing what I'm doing, and Scamacca doesn't start, then I'll be knocking on the door."

W﻿est Ham are in Romania on Thursday for a dead rubber against FCSB in the Europa Conference League and podcast c﻿o-host Callum Wilson couldn't resist a dig at Antonio about the game:

"﻿Perhaps you've got a chance of starting!" he laughed.

