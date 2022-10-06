Winless D﻿undee United are set to be without experienced pair Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher for the visit of Aberdeen on Saturday.

B﻿ut head coach Liam Fox is adamant his side - bottom of the Premiership with just two points from eight games - can turn their season around.

"The players are frustrated with where we are in the table, the lack of points and some of the performances but there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves," said Fox.

"We are working every single day on the training pitch to turn things around quickly.

"It is something that one victory, and possibly two, and picking up points can turn that very quickly.

"We lost Charlie Mulgrew last Friday with a thigh injury and we had to take Steven Fletcher off on Saturday early in the second half (against St Johnstone) which is disappointing.

"We will give them as much time as we can but they are unlikely to be involved on Saturday."