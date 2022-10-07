Livingston have won their last three home league games - their best such run since winning six in a row at the Tony Macaroni Arena from December 2019 to February 2020.

Ross County are winless in six away league games (D2 L4), failing to score in their last three. The Staggies last went longer without an away win in the Premiership in February 2020 (run of 11), while only in October 2016 have they ever had a longer top-flight run without an away goal (four games).

Since the start of last season, Bruce Anderson has scored twice as many Premiership goals as any other player for Livingston (12). Anderson netted his first league goal of this season against St Mirren last weekend.