S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home game against Southampton

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Guardiola said it's too early to say whether Kyle Walker will be fit for the World Cup after groin surgery.

Erling Haaland has an instinct to "sniff" goal chances that cannot be taught, said Guardiola. He added: “He has this talent, a deflection or cross, he’s there, the ball finishes with him. It’s instinct. He did it in Norway, Austria, Germany. Thank you so much for choosing us to come here and the people at the club who signed him.”

Guardiola also said the media attention on Haaland is "nothing compared to Messi".

Guardiola joked that he will not pick Ilkay Gundogan again until he has been to his restaurant in Manchester. Earlier this week, Gundogan’s wife said there is nowhere decent to eat in the city.

