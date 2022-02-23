Liverpool 6-0 Leeds - Klopp reaction

Liverpool have to win "a lot of games against all the difficult opponents" to give themselves a chance of securing the Premier League title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.

The free-scoring Reds scored three goals in each half as they overcame Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield to cut Manchester City's lead at the top of the table to three points.

City will extend the lead back to six points if they win at Everton on Saturday as Liverpool play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

"It is three points until the weekend and then City will probably win and then it will be six points," added Klopp.

"If we win all our games pretty much there will be a chance for us.

"I think for people outside it is better to have three or six point gap than to have a 20 or 30-point gap so it is more exciting.

"But we have to win a lot of the games against all the difficult opponents and that will be a tricky task. We will give it a try."