Chelsea v Lille: Who makes your Blues XI?

Chelsea will restart their Champions League campaign when they host French side Lille on Tuesday in the opening round of the knockout stages - but who are you choosing to get the Blues off to a winning start?

Thomas Tuchel's side returned to Premier League action after a month off with a win over Crystal Palace thanks to a late, late goal from Hakim Ziyech. However, striker Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches in the win.

Is it time for Tuchel to change his approach or change his personnel at the top end of the pitch?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can choose the team you want Tuchel to select or pick the players you think he will go for.

Either way, it's time to select your Chelsea team to face Lille