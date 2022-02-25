Guardiola on Zinchenko, bouncing back and Everton

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side's trip to Everton tomorrow in the Premier League.

Here are the main points from his news conference:

On the Ukraine crisis and Oleksandr Zinchenko: "We spoke, all of us... There are headlines around the world and he’s concerned, but he’s a strong guy. [At the] training session today and yesterday he was brilliant. He’s ready to play in case he has to play – he’s ready."

Guardiola said City had trained well after defat by Spurs last weekend, but when it comes to the title race, it's all about trying to win the next game only.

On Frank Lampard's Everton: "Everyone in the world would think they should not be in this position but I’m not there. Sometimes I have a problem to understand what happens in my club."

Gabriel Jesus has trained this week and could be back in contention.

