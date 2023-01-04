After thrashing Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Tuesday, and with the Seagulls eighth in the Premier League, are Brighton fans daring to dream of European football?

“There’s always a part of me that’s very pessimistic about that,” Tom Budgen, co-host of the Albion Obsessed podcast, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“As Brighton fans, we’ve gone through the wringer and we’ve had our own problems through the 1990s and early 2000s.

“But Roberto de Zerbi has said fans should be able to dream of a European place - and why not?

"We’re playing some excellent football. Other teams around us seem to be faltering - like Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool.

"Why not push for those top European spots and see what happens?"

