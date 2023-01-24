Crystal Palace are in discussions with Stuttgart over a deal for 20-year-old French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Palace part-owners David Blitzer and Joshua Harris are exploring selling their stakes and investing in Manchester United - a move that would allow the Glazer family to stay in control of the Old Trafford club. (Mirror), external

