Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Southampton’s FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace has done little to improve Nathan Jones’ position in the eyes of the fans but encouraging early moves in the transfer market have boosted hopes of remaining in the Premier League.

Progressing in the cup will almost certainly improve morale inside the club, but the two comeback goals were not a sign of a newfound tactical clarity, instead more of luck and the opposition’s misfortune.

Back-to-back wins are unlikely, with Manchester City and a fully-rested Erling Haaland waiting. However, the addition of Mislav Orsic will bring new-fangled optimism.

Moving to the club from Dinamo Zagreb last week, the Croatia international brings much-needed experience. A Champions League regular with his previous team, Orsic has proven his quality against English sides in European competitions, with the 30-year-old sure to cause a shake-up.

Sat 20th in the league, it is somewhat surprising the Saints have been able to add such quality to their ranks. Despite the turgid run of results, Orsic must have been convinced by the plan promised to him, which is encouraging.

With more additions rumoured, Southampton should move quickly to improve the squad ahead of vital fixtures.