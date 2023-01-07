Ross County 0-2 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale tells BBC Sportsound: "It was a hard-fought win. I'll be honest, I don't think there was a lot between the teams and we were fortunate we stuck the ball away twice. Ross County had a good few chances themselves. If I was to summarise the game, we took our chances and Ross County never.

"Bruce Anderson was the difference for us today. They had chances just as good as ours today, but wee Brucie stuck them away. He took his goals fantastically well and he's unlucky not to get a hat-trick late on.

"I don't think there's much between fourth-placed down, it's a really tight, compact league and you'll see a lot of teams changing positions over the course of the season.

"We've threw away a few opportunities in the last couple of games. There's nothing between the teams at this level. We're unbeaten, and that's the run of form we're in just now. It'll be like that until the end of the season.

"We were really light on numbers today. We travelled with 18 today and three were goalkeepers. To come up here with such a light squad, I'm really pleased for the boys and they dug in."

"Wherever, whenever you play St Johnstone, it's a difficult game. We will try and impose our game plan, but I should have Nouble, Montano, Holt and Pittman back next week."