Sutton's prediction: 3-0

It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but I don't think that defeat has any bearing on their league form.

Eddie Howe's side bounced back to pummel Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are on a high after reaching the semi-finals - their fans will be too.

Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season, but I think the Magpies will have too much for them. No shocks here.

Gaz's prediction: 2-1

Fulham will score but Newcastle should have too much for them.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Gaz think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here