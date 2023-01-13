Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Fulham
- Published
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Supergrass frontman and Manchester United supporter Gaz Coombes.
Sutton's prediction: 3-0
It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, but I don't think that defeat has any bearing on their league form.
Eddie Howe's side bounced back to pummel Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are on a high after reaching the semi-finals - their fans will be too.
Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season, but I think the Magpies will have too much for them. No shocks here.
Gaz's prediction: 2-1
Fulham will score but Newcastle should have too much for them.
Find out how Sutton and Gaz think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here