Nottingham Forest v Leicester: Team news
Nottingham Forest will assess striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who missed the EFL Cup quarter-final win against Wolves.
Neco Williams also missed that tie with a facial injury, while fellow defender Willy Boly was substituted because of an ankle problem and is a doubt.
Leicester will be without midfielders James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Dennis Praet may return.
Forward Ayoze Perez could miss out after picking up a knock during the midweek cup defeat at Newcastle.
Who will make Forest's line-up?