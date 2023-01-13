Nottingham Forest v Leicester: Team news

Nottingham Forest will assess striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who missed the EFL Cup quarter-final win against Wolves.

Neco Williams also missed that tie with a facial injury, while fellow defender Willy Boly was substituted because of an ankle problem and is a doubt.

Leicester will be without midfielders James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Dennis Praet may return.

Forward Ayoze Perez could miss out after picking up a knock during the midweek cup defeat at Newcastle.

