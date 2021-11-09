Transfer news: Solskjaer expecting to stay after international break
- Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects he will still be in charge of Manchester United for their next match after the international break, at Watford. (Guardian), external
Rio Ferdinand, six times a Premier League winner with Manchester United, has urged his old club to sack Solskjaer after a poor run of form. (YouTube, via Mirror), external
Ed Woodward is in talks over taking a consultancy role at the Old Trafford club when he steps down as executive vice-chairman next month. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Watford and Newcastle are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun), external