BBC Sport

Transfer news: Solskjaer expecting to stay after international break

Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects he will still be in charge of Manchester United for their next match after the international break, at Watford. (Guardian), external

Rio Ferdinand, six times a Premier League winner with Manchester United, has urged his old club to sack Solskjaer after a poor run of form.  (YouTube, via Mirror), external

Ed Woodward is in talks over taking a consultancy role at the Old Trafford club when he steps down as executive vice-chairman next month. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Watford and Newcastle are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column