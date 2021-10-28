Liverpool v Brighton: What does the form show?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League matches (14 wins, five draws). They’ve had two previous runs of 20+ unbeaten games in the Premier League under manager Jurgen Klopp (21 between May and December 2018 & 44 between January 2019 and February 2020). Klopp could become the third manager to have three separate such runs, after Sir Alex Ferguson (six) and Arsene Wenger (four).

Brighton conceded four goals for the first time in 43 Premier League matches against Man City last time out, shipping as many goals in that 4-1 loss as they had in their previous seven league matches combined.