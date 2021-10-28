BBC Sport

Liverpool v Brighton: What does the form show?

Published

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League matches (14 wins, five draws). They’ve had two previous runs of 20+ unbeaten games in the Premier League under manager Jurgen Klopp (21 between May and December 2018 & 44 between January 2019 and February 2020). Klopp could become the third manager to have three separate such runs, after Sir Alex Ferguson (six) and Arsene Wenger (four).

  • Brighton conceded four goals for the first time in 43 Premier League matches against Man City last time out, shipping as many goals in that 4-1 loss as they had in their previous seven league matches combined.

  • Liverpool have scored 27 goals in their nine Premier League matches this season, their best tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1987-88, when they had scored 28 and went on to win the title.