Defender Murray departs Killie

He came, he saw, he conquered. Euan Murray spent just a year at Kilmarnock, but it was a memorable one as the defender played a key role in the club's title success.

Having helped Killie return to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt, the 28-year-old has now left by mutual consent.

Murray, who described the Championship title triumph as the highlight of his career, made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Rugby Park side and scored twice.

The former Dunfermline and Raith player has been linked with a move to Paul Hartlepool's burgeoning Scottish contingent at Hartlepool United.