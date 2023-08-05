Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells Sportsound: "It was a hard fought game. It was almost like a November-December fixture, because of the conditions. It was incredible, it never stopped throughout the match. There was doubt surrounding the game, because of the water on the far side.

"We're not used to that, even in Scotland, at this time of year. I've got to pay testament to both sets of players, they showed a lot of character and determination.

"We put ourselves in a good position and the disappointment comes from the nature of the goal that we concede. Both goalkeepers would probably expect to be worked more than we were.

"In the last ten minutes, we looked a threat and we rallied. That's the point where we need that bit of imagination and capitalise on the areas we got into.

"[Signing Theo Bair] has been a talking point. We've put our trust in him and looked at the raw attributes that he has. It's up to us as members of staff to put him in the right positions where he can be a threat. It was a tremendous finish. I thought he had that in his locker anyway. I've no doubt he will get better and better.

"A draw is probably a fair result."