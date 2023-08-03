Dundee v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Dundee won their last home league match against Motherwell 3-0 in November 2021, last enjoying back-to-back home league wins over the Steelmen in October 2015.

Motherwell last faced a newly promoted side on MD1 of a Scottish top-flight season in 2012-13, drawing 0-0 with Ross County. The Steelmen are winless in their last seven away league games at promoted sides overall (D3 L4) since a 2-1 win over Ross County in December 2019.

Since the start of 2015-16, just one of the last 10 newly promoted sides has lost their opening match of a Scottish Premiership campaign (W5 D4), with Livingston going down 1-3 at Celtic in 2018-19.

When playing away from home on MD1 of a top-flight season, Motherwell have only lost two of their last nine such matches (W4 D3), although they have failed to score in three of the last four of those (W1 D1 L2).