Three goals on Saturday, three players in Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' team of the week on Monday!

Liam Kelly is between the sticks after keeping another clean sheet against Livingston.

James Furlong is still running after his burst of pace set up the first goal for Stuart Kettlewell's side.

And Kevin van Veen... what more is there to say about the Dutch goal-scoring machine? Another brace as the weekend has him leading the line for Amy's side again.