'This game will demand a fight' - Robson's warning for Dingwall task

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says his side will need to be up for the fight if they're to extend their winning run at Ross County on Friday night.

The Dons are up to third in the Premiership after five straight victories and have won their past two away games as Robson sets up improving their poor road record.

However, the Pittodrie men are winless in their last three trips to Dingwall and Robson said: “Every game is tough in this league, even more so up there.

“Malky’s team will be organised, it is a tight pitch, set-plays are a threat, and we know we have to stay in the fight, we need to be in the fight because that’s what the game will demand.

“The message will be clear to the players on that.

“It is a really competitive league at both ends of the table. They have done well in recent weeks so we know it is difficult.

“We have looked at them in depth, we have trained all week in how we want to approach the game, the things we need to do well in the game, and we know it is going to be tough.”