Hibernian 0-5 Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on BBC Scotland: "We know today that we really played a high level, and didn't let them play how they usually play.

"The end result - five goals - is maybe not deserved, but we deserved to win, and our respect of them is playing how we played.

"We know they are very good in the transition. We know they have good long balls and crosses. We tried to keep control with the ball, and we did it.

"I am happy, but everything we did was with respect. In this competition, first we have to be in the groups, and second, trying to do something here."